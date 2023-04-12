Xi inspects southern Chinese city of Maoming

Xinhua) 10:45, April 12, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a lychee orchard at a village in Genzi Township, Gaozhou City of Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province, April 11, 2023. Xi visited a lychee orchard and a longan and lychee cooperative at the village to learn about local efforts to develop distinctive planting industry and advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

GUANGZHOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Xi went to a village in Genzi Township, Gaozhou City of Maoming.

At the village, Xi visited a lychee orchard and a longan and lychee cooperative to learn about local efforts to develop distinctive planting industry and advance rural revitalization.

