Xi urges boost to armed forces' modernization

08:42, April 13, 2023 By MO JINGXI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at the navy headquarters of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on April 11, 2023. Xi on Tuesday inspected the navy of the Southern Theater Command of the PLA. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for the military to improve its capacity to respond to intricate situations, resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and safeguard stability in neighboring regions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks as he inspected the navy of the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province.

During the inspection, Xi stressed strengthening training and combat readiness and accelerating transformation to boost the armed forces' modernization on all fronts.

The military must resolutely complete various tasks assigned by the Party and the people, he added.

Xi said it is important that the military adheres to a political perspective when considering and dealing with military issues and remains both steadfast and flexible as it carries out its operations.

He underlined further study of warfare and military operations and innovation of operational concepts and methods, saying that the military must devote greater energy to training under combat conditions.

Training of forces in realistic exercises must be intensified with special attention paid to key areas, he added.

Xi said efforts must be made to develop new combat capabilities and means, and to promote the application of new equipment and forces to form real combat capabilities.

He also stressed strengthening Party leadership and Party building in the military and exercising full and rigorous self-governance for both the Party and the military.

The military must cultivate a talent pool, make unremitting efforts to improve conduct, enforce discipline and combat corruption, he said.

Military officials at all levels should also carry out investigations and research in order to help solve problems faced by officers and soldiers, Xi said.

