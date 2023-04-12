Distinctive rural industries have broad prospects: Xi

Xinhua) 13:09, April 12, 2023

GUANGZHOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said distinctive rural industries have broad prospects.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting a village in the city of Maoming during his inspection trip to south China's Guangdong Province.

He went to the village in Genzi Township, Gaozhou City of Maoming, where he inspected a lychee orchard and an agricultural cooperative and commended the villagers' efforts to advance rural revitalization through developing the distinctive lychee industry.

Noting that the place is a "hometown of lychees," Xi said it has distinctive features and advantages in growing lychees, which is an effective approach to promoting common prosperity and advancing rural revitalization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)