Home>>
Vehicle-mounted radar systems in joint training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:07, April 07, 2023
Vehicle-mounted radar systems attached to a surface-to-air missile brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command use smoke to cover movement during a joint training exercise held by the brigade and a chemical defense unit in late March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Junfa)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New commander appointed for PLA garrison in Macao SAR
- Submarine departs port after separating from towboats
- Chinese navy fleet completes mission of escorting civilian vessels in Gulf of Aden
- China opposes certain countries' military budget increases under "China threat" pretext: spokesperson
- Helicopters lift off for formation flight training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.