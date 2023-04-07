Vehicle-mounted radar systems in joint training exercise

April 07, 2023

Vehicle-mounted radar systems attached to a surface-to-air missile brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command use smoke to cover movement during a joint training exercise held by the brigade and a chemical defense unit in late March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Junfa)

