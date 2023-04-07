Xi, Macron pledge stability in China-France ties

08:57, April 07, 2023 By CAO DESHENG ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Thursday that China and France will work together to keep bilateral ties stable and jointly pursue mutually beneficial cooperation for common development.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Macron in Beijing, Xi said the two countries will continue to support a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, oppose Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and jointly tackle all types of global challenges.

They also agreed to focus on the positive agenda of China-European Union relations and resume bilateral exchanges, dialogue and cooperation in all areas, Xi said.

The two presidents were present for the signing of a series of important cooperation agreements after their talks, with both countries agreeing to deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as aviation, aerospace and civilian nuclear energy, and cultivate new growth drivers in cooperation such as green development and scientific and technological innovation, including building a China-France carbon neutrality center and strengthening joint training of talent.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)