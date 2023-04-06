China's top legislator meets French president

Xinhua) 15:51, April 06, 2023

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is ready to work with France to implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, actively promote practical cooperation in various fields, and strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional hotspot issues.

The legislatures of China and France should continue to make good use of the regular exchange mechanism to share legislative experiences, promote cultural exchanges and consolidate public support for China-France relations, Zhao added.

Hailing the sound development of relations between the two countries, Macron said France is committed to developing relations with China independently and is willing to further strengthen cooperation in economy, trade and culture, and exchanges between legislatures.

