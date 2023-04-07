Chinese premier meets with French president

Xinhua) 08:26, April 07, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Beijing.

Li said that China-France relations have enjoyed sustained and sound development, and injected precious stability and certainty into a volatile and intertwined world.

"China is ready to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, push China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, and adhere to the original aspirations of the establishment of diplomatic relations -- independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes," he said.

Li stressed that China is willing to share the opportunities brought by China's development with France, and welcome more quality French products, technologies and services to the Chinese market. He said China hopes that France will keep its market open and provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.

For his part, Macron said that France supports China's development and is ready to restore the pre-pandemic momentum of exchanges with China.

He also expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation with China on the economy and trade, agriculture, aviation, finance, nuclear energy, innovation, tourism and culture in an open manner.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)