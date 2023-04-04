China's high temperature superconducting maglev transportation system completes suspension run

CHANGCHUN, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed high temperature superconducting electric maglev transportation system has completed its first suspension run, according to its developer CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Composed of the sub-systems of vehicle, track, traction power supply and operation communication, the high temperature superconducting electric maglev transportation system is suitable for the application scenarios of high-speed, ultra-high-speed and low vacuum pipelines.

It can operate at a speed of 600 km/h or above.

In future, the superconducting electric maglev transportation system is expected to be an important candidate for rapid transportation between large cities and developed economic regions.

Since the early 1990s, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles has been committed to the research, development and manufacturing of maglev trains.

In recent years, it built a 200-meter high temperature superconducting maglev traffic test line and independently developed automotive high temperature superconducting magnets that can operate completely without power, as well as electric maglev sample vehicles and a high strength non-magnetic track.

