China tops globally in happiness index

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:52, April 04, 2023

China has become the number one country with highest proportions of happy citizens in the world, according to a survey by global leading market research group Ipsos.

Saudi Arabia ranks second on the list, followed by the Netherlands, said the report, indicating that around 73 percent of adults across 32 countries describe themselves as happy on average.

The survey discovered that happiness in middle-income countries saw a more pronounced increase than it did in high-income countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)