China to take more measures to facilitate citizens traveling to policy-friendly countries

(People's Daily App) 15:43, January 12, 2023

China will take more measures to facilitate its citizens traveling to countries which expressed their welcome to Chinese travelers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson (MFA) Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

After China announced the decision to manage COVID-19 with measures against Class-B infectious diseases and adopted provisional measures on cross-border travel, many countries have expressed their welcome and claimed that they will not impose inbound restrictions targeting Chinese travelers, Wang said.

The friendly atmosphere which can provide visitors with warmth and pleasure and makes them feel at home has become a major factor for Chinese tourists in choosing outbound tourist destinations, Wang added.

“China will take more measures to facilitate people traveling to these countries and increase direct flights between China and these countries,” Wang said, “We will also remind Chinese tourists to apply self-health management and monitoring before setting out so as to ensure a healthy and safe trip.”

