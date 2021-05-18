Interview: Chinese people more confident, outgoing, says Sri Lanka's party leader

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China has embraced continuous socio-economic development, and the Chinese people have been increasingly confident and outgoing, said a Sri Lankan party leader.

"Each time I come (to China), there is some new development, there is something new going on," Mayantha Dissanayake, chairman of the Samagi Tharuna Balawegaya (STB), youth wing of Sri Lankan political alliance the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, told Xinhua in a recent video interview.

Dissanayake, who has been to China six times, said each time he visited Chinese cities or rural areas, he could see "a difference, economically, socially."

"I have seen infrastructure development happening. I have seen farming developed. There are many aspects of development that I have seen," he said, adding he was very surprised at China's poverty alleviation and "the confidence of the people."

The party leader said he has also seen cultural changes in major Chinese cities. "People are in a sense more outgoing."

China's new policy framework, well reflected in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, is "something revolutionary," because it is taking China from the old age to a modern developed China that can have global friends and partners, Dissanayake said.

He said Sri Lanka and China enjoy "a very close brotherly relationship."

Whatever some Western countries and media outlets may say or write to attack Sri Lanka-China cooperation, "I must go on record and say that China has always been there for Sri Lanka. And as Sri Lanka goes, we cherish the relationships that we have with China," he said.

"We are always grateful that China and the leadership of China have been there for Sri Lanka," he added.

Noting that the STB is a young party that is just one year old, Dissanayake said, "There are a lot of things we can learn from the Chinese experience, the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s experience."

"We have been looking forward to meeting with the youth leaders of the CPC, and establishing a strengthened and strong relationship with the CPC's youth wing as well," he said.

"In the post-COVID scenario, we can look at exchange programs ... and learn from each other's cultures," he added.

