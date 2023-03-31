Home>>
China launches new Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite
(Xinhua) 16:32, March 31, 2023
JIUQUAN, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 2:27 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday.
The Yaogan-34 04 satellite, carried by a Long March-4C rocket, successfully entered its planned orbit.
This remote sensing satellite will be used in areas such as land resources survey, urban planning, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.
It was the 470th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches four Earth-observation satellites
- China launches wheel-like constellation of remote-sensing satellites
- China launches new remote-sensing satellites
- Pictures taken by China's hyperspectral remote-sensing satellite released
- Interview: China's cutting-edge meteorological technology is benefiting world, says WMO official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.