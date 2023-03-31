American columnist urges U.S., China to defuse tensions

NEW YORK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- It is imperative that the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China, find a modus vivendi if the peace of the planet is to be preserved, an American columnist said.

Relations between the United States and China are spiraling dangerously downward, said H.D.S. Greenway, who is currently a columnist for Foreign Affairs and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, in an article published by online magazine Responsible Statecraft on Monday.

U.S. House of Representatives had established a Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and China, he wrote in the article titled "It's not too late to stop a new cold war."

The growing antagonism between the United States and China presents the greatest danger to the world today, so it is imperative that cooler heads in China and the United States work to defuse tensions, he noted.

After all, China does not seek to overthrow the U.S. system of government and the Communist Party of China does not seek to export revolution, Greenway said.

