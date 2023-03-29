U.S. urged to cease slandering, suppressing Chinese companies

March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States needs to earnestly respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, and cease slandering and suppressing Chinese companies, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee reportedly adopted the Undersea Cable Control Act to block foreign adversaries from accessing goods and technologies capable of supporting undersea cables or to be used for other purposes, thus consolidating and enhancing the United States' control and competitive edge over key infrastructure. Reports from Western media, citing anonymous sources, have said that the United States, concerned about so-called Chinese espionage, has in recent years thwarted the Chinese company HMN Tech's bids for several projects, including those related to undersea cables.

When asked for a response to such reports at a daily news briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said the Chinese government always encourages Chinese companies to engage in international investment and cooperation in accordance with market principles, international rules and local laws.

"We oppose the U.S. overstretching the concept of national security to hobble foreign companies, and abusing state power to disrupt normal market rules and order," Mao said.

She noted that the pursuit of a competitive edge does not legitimize bad behavior, nor does it mean one can break the rules or falsely accuse others of "spying" in order to justify one's wrongful behavior.

