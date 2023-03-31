Home>>
Japanese FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:53, March 31, 2023
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China from April 1 to 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
