Preserving int'l order key to China-Japan relationship for the new era: FM

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang stressed Tuesday the importance of preserving international order to foster the China-Japan relationship for the new era.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, Qin said the Chinese people will never accept any form of historical revisionism that challenges the post-war international order and international justice.

To foster a China-Japan relationship for the new era, it is important to honor commitments, learn lessons from history, and promote win-win cooperation, he said, adding that China always treats Japan with goodwill and hopes for friendship and good-neighborliness.

"Yet, should some people from the Japanese side choose a beggar-thy-neighbor approach rather than pursuing partnership, and even take part in a new Cold War to contain China, the bilateral relations would only suffer new wounds when the old ones are yet to be healed," Qin added.

He called on both countries to promote win-win cooperation and jointly ensure stable and smooth industrial and supply chains.

China urges Japan to properly handle the disposal of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in a responsible manner, Qin said.

