Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region sees growth in foreign trade in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 15:18, March 31, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region saw its foreign trade increase by 6 percent year on year to 783.15 billion yuan (around 113.97 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2023, said customs of Shijiazhuang, capital city of north China's Hebei Province.

The region's exports amounted to 209.37 billion yuan, an increase of 13.1 percent, and its imports reached about 573.78 billion yuan, an increase of 3.7 percent year on year.

The region's trade with the European Union and the United States from January to February totaled 101.7 billion yuan and 82.07 billion yuan, up 2.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

In terms of export commodities, the export of mechanical and electrical products totaled 94.52 billion yuan. It accounted for 45.1 percent of the region's total export value. As for imported goods, crude oil imports saw a slight increase of 0.2 percent during the first two months of the year, while the imports of high-tech products and agricultural products reached 72.43 billion yuan and 68.66 billion yuan, up 20.4 percent and 22.5 percent, respectively.

