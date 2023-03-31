Russia to continue notifying U.S. of ballistic missile launches

Xinhua) 13:11, March 31, 2023

MOSCOW, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Russia will continue to exchange information with the United States on its ballistic missile launches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday.

Russian media quoted Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday that Russia had halted all information exchanges with the United States, following Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

On Thursday, Ryabkov clarified that Russia would adhere to the restrictions outlined in the treaty on a voluntary basis, and would continue to implement a 1988 bilateral agreement between the United States and the Soviet Union that requires each side to notify of any intercontinental or submarine ballistic missile launches.

Ryabkov added that the Russian side has officially informed the United States of its position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in late February, officially suspending Russia's participation in the New START treaty with the United States.

