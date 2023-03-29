Russia fires missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan

Xinhua) 08:55, March 29, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Russia's navy has fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," the ministry said in a statement published on its official site.

The target, located at a distance of about 100 km, was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit missile is a medium-range supersonic ramjet powered cruise missile that can carry conventional and nuclear warheads, capable of destroying a ship within a range of up to 120 km.

