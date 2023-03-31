COVID test rules eased for direct air passengers between Chinese mainland, Taiwan

Xinhua) 11:18, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Air passengers traveling directly between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan will be subject to less stringent COVID-19 testing rules as of April 1, a mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Passengers will only need to show negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test results from within the previous 24 hours, instead of negative PCR test results obtained within 48 hours prior to departure, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Passengers will need to declare the test results when they fill out their health declaration cards at customs, said the spokesperson, in response to a media query.

Passengers traveling from other destinations to the Chinese mainland but transferring in Taiwan will still need to provide negative results of PCR tests taken at the places of departure, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)