Ma Ying-jeou lauds mainland's COVID-19 response efforts

Xinhua) 09:50, March 31, 2023

Ma Ying-jeou visits an exhibition on Wuhan's battle against the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

WUHAN, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, on Thursday lauded the mainland's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 during a visit to Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the virus in early 2020.

While visiting an exhibition on the city's battle against the epidemic, Ma hailed the construction of makeshift hospitals as a pioneering undertaking, and paid tribute to the medical workers for their sacrifice and dedication.

The city's effective COVID-19 control measures at an early stage had prevented a large-scale spread of the virus, which was a contribution not only to the mainland but also to the whole of humanity, he said.

Among the exhibits are photos and videos showing infected Taiwan compatriots receiving effective medical treatment on the mainland and those recovered donating blood plasma.

Ma said there are agreements on medical cooperation across the Strait, and the cooperation prospects are broad. He expressed hope for the full implementation of these agreements.

