China to update COVID-19 medical bill reimbursement policies

Xinhua) 11:14, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Medical bills for the treatment of COVID-19 will be reimbursed by China's health insurance fund in the same manner as other Class B infectious diseases, according to a circular released by Chinese authorities on Thursday.

The circular was jointly released by the National Healthcare Security Administration, the Ministry of Finance, the National Health Commission (NHC) and the disease prevention and control bureau under the NHC.

Should patients still find remaining expenditures unaffordable after part of their medical bills are covered by basic health insurance and major disease insurance, they will be entitled to medical assistance, the circular noted.

To ensure the accessibility of COVID-19 medicines, the circular also stipulated that certain drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 that have not yet been included on the health insurance reimbursement list will be made temporarily reimbursible based on their prices.

The updated policies will come into effect on April 1.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)