China to expand market access, optimize business environment, facilitate project implementation: premier

Xinhua) 13:38, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China will introduce a series of new measures to expand market access, optimize business environment and facilitate project implementation.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

