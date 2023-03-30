Home>>
China to expand market access, optimize business environment, facilitate project implementation: premier
(Xinhua) 13:38, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China will introduce a series of new measures to expand market access, optimize business environment and facilitate project implementation.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
