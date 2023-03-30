Home>>
Chinese economy to maintain steady, sustained growth: premier
(Xinhua) 13:36, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that we have the confidence and ability to advance the Chinese economy to break waves, maintain steady and sustained growth and make greater contribution to world economic development.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
