Asia must not have chaos, wars if it wants greater development: premier

Xinhua) 13:25, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday said that Asia must not have chaos or wars if it wants to achieve greater development in the future.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

