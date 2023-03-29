Water lily flowers bloom in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:16, March 29, 2023

An egret rests by a pond with blooming water lily flowers at the Haiwan Park in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

As the temperature gradually rises, water lily flowers are in bloom at several parks in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province.

In the Haiwan Park, Water lily flowers, with birds resting or foraging amid the pink hues of petals and fancy carps swimming in the warm sunshine, create a vibrant springtime spectacle.

