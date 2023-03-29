Amazon opens e-commerce training center in east China

Xinhua) 10:52, March 29, 2023

File photo taken on Oct. 30, 2014 shows a visitor consulting at an exhibition stand of Amazon during an e-commerce expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

HANGZHOU, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Amazon Global Selling on Tuesday announced the launch of its Asia-Pacific seller training center in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. It is Amazon Global Selling's first comprehensive seller training center in the world.

The center in China will become an important base for the cultivation of professional, international and comprehensive cross-border e-commerce talent, Amazon Global Selling said. It will upgrade the company's existing seller training system and mechanism in four parts: training programs, course content, talent community and innovation incubation.

Data shows that in 2022, cross-border e-commerce exports from the Hangzhou cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone had a total value of 101.3 billion yuan (about 14.73 billion U.S. dollars), with year-on-year growth of 18.75 percent. The number of cross-border e-commerce sellers in Hangzhou has exceeded 100,000.

Cindy Tai, vice president and head of Asia Global Selling at Amazon, said the sustainable development of cross-border e-commerce is increasingly becoming the engine of foreign trade and the digital economy in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

Since Amazon Global Selling launched its official seller education program in China five years ago, more than 10 million people have participated in relevant courses, according to Amazon.

