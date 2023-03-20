2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kickes off in Fuzhou, SE China

Xinhua) 11:28, March 20, 2023

A visitor (R) communicates with a staff member (C) at the booth Alibaba at the 2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2023. The 2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Pakistani girl Shaima promotes products through live streaming at the 2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2023. The 2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Visitors learns about bamboo and wood products at the 2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2023. The 2023 China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)