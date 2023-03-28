China moves to regulate in-home nursing care

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top health authorities have released a set of trial rules on in-home nursing services, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The National Health Commission earlier this month published a trial regulation on home nursery care providers, which is soliciting public opinion until April 14, according to the report. These care providers are agencies that transform residential spaces into nursery care facilities for children aged three and below.

Such agencies can look after no more than five children, and each caretaker can look after a maximum of three babies, the news report stated citing the trial regulation.

Caretakers should be experienced or have an educational background in nursery care and child health, and receive training in mental health, food safety, first aid and fire safety, according to the news report.

It added that people with a history of mental illness or criminal records are barred from the occupation.

Home nursery care providers are also required to install video surveillance cameras covering all living and play areas and footage should be stored for at least 90 days, the report stated.

The establishment of home nursery care facilities is a positive addition to China's child care system and reflects the country's efforts to meet the diverse demands of different families, Mao Zhuoyan, a professor at Capital University of Economics and Business, was quoted as saying.

The new regulation also fills the gap in rules related to such service providers and will serve to supervise them while supporting their development, she added.

