Home>>
Ukraine gets first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany: media
(Xinhua) 10:49, March 28, 2023
KIEV, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine received the first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday, citing German news outlet Der Spiegel.
The German-made tanks were handed over to Ukraine two months after Berlin's decision to supply them, the news agency said.
It did not specify the number of tanks that were transferred to Ukraine.
In January, Germany decided to supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and green-lighted requests by other countries to do so.
Media outlets reported that Germany intended to send 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium weapons to have dire consequences: Medvedev
- Ukraine expects 45 mln tons of grain,legumes output in 2023: PM
- China outmaneuvers U.S. in offering peace plan for Ukraine crisis: former U.S. diplomat
- Experts welcome China's solution to Ukraine crisis
- Commentary: Why Washington finds ceasefire in Ukraine unacceptable
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.