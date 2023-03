We Are China

In pics: photovoltaic power station in Yinchuan, northwest China

Xinhua) 11:02, March 27, 2023

Staff workers dust photovoltaic panels after windy weather at a photovoltaic power station in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo shows staff workers dusting photovoltaic panels after windy weather at a photovoltaic power station in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Staff workers dust photovoltaic panels after windy weather at a photovoltaic power station in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo shows staff workers dusting photovoltaic panels after windy weather at a photovoltaic power station in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

