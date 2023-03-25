China greenlights 4 ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 14:25, March 25, 2023

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator approved the initial public offering registrations of four companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sanbo Hospital Management Group Limited, Guangdong Deerma Technology Co., Ltd., and Fengzhushou Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies should closely follow prospectuses, issuance plans, and underwriting plans when issuing stocks, the commission said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)