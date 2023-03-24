Home>>
Rare snow leopard spotted in Qilian Mountains of China
(People's Daily App) 15:58, March 24, 2023
A snow leopard has been spotted climbing rocks in Northwest China's Qilian Mountains. These mountains are the main habitat of the rare big cat which enjoys international and national protection. Snow leopards are increasingly being spotted nowadays thanks to their improving environment.
(Produced by Yuan Ming and Shi Shengyuan; edited by Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
