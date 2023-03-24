Interview: Whole-process people's democracy crucial for success of China's governance, says expert

March 24, 2023

BRASILIA, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Practicing whole-process people's democracy in an effective and feasible way is crucial for the success of China's governance, a Brazilian expert has said.

In a recent written interview with Xinhua, Brazilian economist Ronnie Lins cited the just-concluded "two sessions" as an example for analyzing the implementation of whole-process people's democracy in China.

"The five-year plan determines the country's phased development plan, and the annual 'two sessions' of the country adjust short-term actions according to changes in the internal and external environment to ensure the realization of the main goals of national development," he explained.

The "two sessions" refer to the annual sessions of China's National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which are the country's top legislature and national political advisory body, respectively.

"It is especially worth mentioning that the active participation of all sectors of society has provided the Chinese government with valuable observation perspectives and practical experience from various fields," said Lins, who is also director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business.

"From a global perspective, China's governance model has shown extremely high efficiency. In recent years, no other country has scored achievements as remarkable as China's," said Lins.

Lifting more than 800 million people out of poverty can be regarded as the greatest practice in implementing whole-process people's democracy, said Lins, adding that "such a huge achievement and such an important figure are indisputable and unquestionable."

China's national governance achievements through democratic practice are "self-evident" and fully in line with the interests and needs of the people, he said.

The Brazilian expert refuted some Western media's accusations and smearing of China's whole-process people's democracy, saying that these incorrect statements stem from the limitations and short-sightedness of those media.

Since the times of ancient Greece, there have been many interpretations of the term democracy, each relevant to the culture, and reality of its time, Lins said.

"Given this, I believe that the concept of democracy has evolved and adapted over time. Therefore, the concept of democracy is not absolute and cannot be interpreted in a so-called general way applicable to all countries," he added.

As a country with an ancient culture, China has great national and cultural values that have been formed over centuries, Lins said, adding that whole-process people's democracy in China is characterized by putting people's well-being first, and at the same time promoting the joint efforts of all to realize people's yearning for a better life.

When the Western media talk about democracy, they should pay more attention to how to improve people's quality of life, eliminate absolute poverty in their own countries, reduce social inequality, and solve serious health and education problems, argued Lins.

