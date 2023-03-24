Interview: Chinese modernization offers inspiration for global development -- Senegalese experts

DAKAR, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's path to modernization and its commitment to high-quality development will continue to inspire and serve as a reference for the rest of the world, providing great opportunities for countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, said Senegalese experts.

China is more resolute than ever to work with the international community to implement the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative as well as promote the common values of humanity, Amadou Diop, a Senegalese expert on China and a journalist of the Senegal national daily Le Soleil, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"China is not only saying but also materializing it through concrete and important initiatives and programs, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation," said Diop.

Recalling his trip to China in 2019, Diop said what impressed him most was his visit to China's seventh-largest desert, Kubuqi Desert, which has now turned into an oasis.

"Thirty years ago, Kubuqi was an arid place with very low vegetation coverage. With strong winds, sand can be blown long distances to other places overnight," he said.

"Today, thanks to reforestation initiatives and the introduction of new ecological techniques, poverty is falling and plants are flourishing in this vast yellow sandy environment. Green industries have been developed here," Diop said based on what he saw and heard, highlighting that China's path to modernization is one of harmony between humanity and nature.

China played an important role in protecting the environment and promoting green development, which has motivated developing countries to achieve sustainable development, said Abdoulaye Ba, general secretary of the Foreign Press Association in Senegal.

"Chinese modernization represents China's efforts to attain national prosperity and people's happiness," he noted.

"Over the past decade, China's achievements in various fields have been impressive and widely recognized by the international community," said Ba, noting that the East Asian country has eradicated absolute poverty, experienced sustained economic growth, and made remarkable advances in technological fields, especially in terms of innovation.

"The promotion of Chinese modernization impacts various fields, such as economy, politics, culture, and ecological civilization, and it will create new opportunities for cooperation between Africa and China," he said.

