5 cars of freight train derail in northeast U.S.

Xinhua) 13:29, March 24, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Five cars of a freight train derailed in Ayer of the U.S. state of Massachusetts on Thursday.

The Ayer Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a report of a train derailment shortly before Thursday noon.

Five derailed cars were found. The train was not carrying any hazardous material.

Personnel of CSX, a freight railroad company operating in North America, on the scene "confirmed that the cars are sealed and are carrying trash/recycling material."

Containment booms were deployed to the waterway near the derailment as a precaution, according to the Ayer Fire Department.

