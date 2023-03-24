Home>>
5 cars of freight train derail in northeast U.S.
(Xinhua) 13:29, March 24, 2023
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Five cars of a freight train derailed in Ayer of the U.S. state of Massachusetts on Thursday.
The Ayer Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a report of a train derailment shortly before Thursday noon.
Five derailed cars were found. The train was not carrying any hazardous material.
Personnel of CSX, a freight railroad company operating in North America, on the scene "confirmed that the cars are sealed and are carrying trash/recycling material."
Containment booms were deployed to the waterway near the derailment as a precaution, according to the Ayer Fire Department.
