Memorial park for organ donors inaugurated in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 11:26, March 24, 2023

A memorial park for organ donors was inaugurated in Sanya city, south China’s Hainan Province on March 21, 2023. At the inauguration ceremony, attendees presented flowers in front of the donors’ monument to pay tribute to them.

Photo shows the memorial park for organ donors in Sanya city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Hainan branch of Red Cross Society of China)

Built with an investment of about 1.9 million yuan ($276,070), the memorial park in Sanya covers an area of over 600 square meters. The construction of the park started in March 2022, and was completed in February 2023.

As the first garden-style memorial park for organ donors in Hainan, it includes a commemorative monument, and a memorial stone with the names of organ donors engraved on it, as well as other facilities.

Up till now, a total of 24,433 individuals have registered as organ donors in Hainan, according to an official with the Hainan branch of Red Cross Society of China. To date, the province has recorded 408 organ donations, with 386 corneas and 169 cadavers donated, which contributed to saving patients with organ failure and eye disease, and medical research.

