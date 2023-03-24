Home>>
Xi's speech at CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting published
(Xinhua) 08:10, March 24, 2023
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The keynote address by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting has been published.
The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
