Xi's speech at CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting published

Xinhua) 08:10, March 24, 2023

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The keynote address by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting has been published.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

