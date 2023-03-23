6 dead after highway work zone car crash in U.S. state Maryland

Xinhua) 16:31, March 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Six people died after a car crashed into a highway work zone on Interstate 695 in the U.S. state of Maryland on Wednesday, Maryland State Police said.

A grey Acura passenger vehicle entered the work zone traveling between temporarily placed jersey walls, striking multiple construction workers before overturning, according to a preliminary investigation.

All six people were declared deceased at the scene by Emergency medical service personnel. Identities of the deceased are pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Acura survived and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time, as the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that his "office is in touch with local authorities and will continue to monitor the situation."

