Grand jury in Trump hush-money payment case not meeting Wednesday: reports

Xinhua) 12:55, March 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The grand jury weighing a possible indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly not meeting on Wednesday.

Multiple U.S. media outlets broke the news on Wednesday afternoon, also reporting that the grand jury would reconvene on Thursday at the earliest.

Prosecutors in New York are investigating Trump's role in an alleged hush-money payment to American adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The money was said to be used to prevent Daniels from going public about an alleged sexual encounter that she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied that the affair happened, dismissed any wrongdoing, and charged that the inquiry led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is politically motivated.

The possible indictment of Trump has been closely watched as no former U.S. president has been indicted on criminal charges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)