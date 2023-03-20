Trump suggests he will be arrested next week
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that he will be arrested next week.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote that "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office indicate that he "will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."
"Take our nation back," Trump added, issuing a call for his supporters to protest.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is reportedly investigating whether Trump falsified business records in connection with an alleged hush-money payment made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump's lawyer has said he has no plans to participate in the probe, and the Republican, who served as U.S. president from January 2017 to January 2021, has denounced the investigation as a witch hunt.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump won't appear before Manhattan "hush-money" grand jury: lawyer
- Iranian official vows legal pursuit of Trump, Pompeo for Soleimani's assassination
- Meta to restore Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
- Iranian speaker holds Trump legally accountable for killing top commander
- U.S. House panel votes to release report on Trump's tax returns
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.