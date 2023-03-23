Widespread parts of Southern California under flood watch as cold storm hits

Xinhua) 12:52, March 23, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A large swath of Southern California is under flood watch as a significant storm pushed onto the region Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, snow and gusty winds.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) issued a brief tornado warning Tuesday night for Ventura County and Los Angeles County.

A tornado warning means that a tornado is imminent and presents "imminent danger to life and property," according to the NWS.

A survey team will be heading to the Carpinteria area in Santa Barbara County Wednesday afternoon to assess the damage of a mobile home park and determine if the cause was from a possible landspout tornado last evening, according to NWS Los Angeles.

Many residents in California are still trying to recover from recent storms that caused power outages, dangerous mudslides and traffic disruptions.

California has already been hammered by at least 11 atmospheric rivers this season, leading to heavy rainfall, snowfall, flooding, among other damages.

