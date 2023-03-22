In pics: pairs short program at ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Zhang Siyang (R)/Yang Yongchao of China waves to the spectators before the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China get on the ice rink before the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (top)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Zhang Siyang (top)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (R)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (top)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Zhang Siyang (R)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Zhang Siyang (L)/Yang Yongchao of China perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships held at Saitama Super Area in Saitama, Japan, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Photos
