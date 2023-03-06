China Short Track Speed Skating Junior Championships conclude

March 06, 2023

HARBIN, China, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2022-23 season of the China Short Track Speed Skating Junior Championships ended on Sunday in Qitaihe, a city dubbed as the cradle of Winter Olympic champions.

Over 200 athletes from 31 teams across the country took part in 18 events held from March 2 to 5.

Known as the "Hometown of Winter Olympic Champions" in China, Qitahe has witnessed the rise of several Olympic and world champions, including Yang Yang, Wang Meng, Sun Linlin and Fan Kexin.

This year, Qitaihe sent 35 athletes to participate in the competition, winning gold medals in five events.

"It is a precious opportunity to participate in a national event right on our doorsteps. It will improve the technical and mental quality of the young athletes," said Yin Fei, a short-track speed skating coach in Qitaihe.

