China Short Track Speed Skating Junior Championships conclude
HARBIN, China, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2022-23 season of the China Short Track Speed Skating Junior Championships ended on Sunday in Qitaihe, a city dubbed as the cradle of Winter Olympic champions.
Over 200 athletes from 31 teams across the country took part in 18 events held from March 2 to 5.
Known as the "Hometown of Winter Olympic Champions" in China, Qitahe has witnessed the rise of several Olympic and world champions, including Yang Yang, Wang Meng, Sun Linlin and Fan Kexin.
This year, Qitaihe sent 35 athletes to participate in the competition, winning gold medals in five events.
"It is a precious opportunity to participate in a national event right on our doorsteps. It will improve the technical and mental quality of the young athletes," said Yin Fei, a short-track speed skating coach in Qitaihe.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's An Xiangyi ranks 6th at figure skating junior worlds
- Highlights of ISU World Speed Skating Championships
- China's rising star An ranks fifth in Junior World women's short program
- China short track coach Zhang Jing keeps low key ahead of worlds
- U.S. wins team sprint gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup, China takes bronze
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.