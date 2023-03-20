China's Gansu accelerates green development

A worker checks photovoltaic modules at a company in Gulang County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

LANZHOU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- As golden sunlight pours down, rows of towering photovoltaic panels and mega wind power bases are brightened, unfolding a scroll of how emerging industries are reshaping the landscape of the vast desertified land in northwest China's Gansu Province.

Located on the southern edge of the Tengger Desert, Wuwei City is taking advantage of its wind and solar energy resources by developing green energy.

The city saw 24 landmark clean-energy equipment manufacturing projects go into operation in the past few years, achieving an annual output value of more than 6.2 billion yuan (about 892 million U.S. dollars) in 2022.

At the plant of Gansu Chongtong Chengfei New Material Co., Ltd. in Wuwei, orders for wind turbine blades, their main product, keep flooding in.

"The project was completed early last year, and now all our six production lines are running at full capacity. We expect the annual output to hit 1.2 billion yuan," said Han Xudong, director of the company's general management department.

Han added that the company is planning a green wind-power industry demonstration base integrating blade R&D and manufacturing, wind farm operations and blade recycling to boost the development of the local wind power industry.

Ren Qiang, vice general manager at Jiayu Holding Co., Ltd., said the company's first layout in Gansu was a bold attempt. It turned out to be a huge success.

Specializing in smart equipment and photovoltaic business, the company has aligned part of its development plan with China's carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

"Responding to higher market demand, we plan to increase our annual production capacity from 1 gigawatt to 3 gigawatts. We are confident in the market prospects," said Ren.

Over the past years, more than 100 power generation enterprises have started new energy-related services in Gansu.

According to the Gansu Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the installed capacity of new energy power generation in Gansu will likely exceed 80 gigawatts by 2025.

