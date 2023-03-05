China to continue transition to green development

Xinhua) 09:50, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China should continue the transition to green development, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China should intensify pollution prevention and control, and move faster to develop a new energy system, said the report.

China should also improve policies for green development, advance energy conservation and carbon reduction in key areas, and continue working to keep its skies blue, waters clear and lands clean, it said.

