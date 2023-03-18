China-Africa trade index to be launched at June trade expo

Xinhua) 13:51, March 18, 2023

CHANGSHA, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa trade index will be released for the first time during the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo to be held from June 29 to July 2 in Changsha, China.

Activities including forums, business talks and seminars will be held during the expo, which will have eight African countries, namely Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia, as the guest of honor countries, according to a promotional event held on Thursday.

The expo will also feature the release of the China-Africa economic and trade relations report.

First launched in 2019, the expo is a major platform for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries.

