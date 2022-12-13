Sudanese leader stresses keenness to promote cooperative ties with China

Xinhua) 09:21, December 13, 2022

KHARTOUM, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Monday stressed Sudan's keenness to promote cooperative ties with China in all fields.

Al-Burhan made the remarks when he received outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin at the Republican Palace, the sovereign council said in a statement.

During the meeting, Al-Burhan awarded the Chinese ambassador the First Class Order of Al-Neelain in recognition of his efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Sudanese leader further commended the progress being witnessed in Sudan-China ties as well as China's supportive stances toward Sudan, the statement said.

Ma, for his part, expressed appreciation for the support from the sovereign council chairman and the cooperation of Sudan's state institutions and people that enabled him to fully perform his duties.

He stressed China's readiness to expand the horizons of cooperation with Sudan in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)