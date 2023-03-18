Chinese FM meets Pakistani foreign secretary on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:27, March 18, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday met with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing, saying that China will advance and deepen friendly cooperation with Pakistan.

Noting that the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of time and the changing international landscape, Qin said China appreciates Pakistan for its strong support on issues concerning China's core interests.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, unswervingly advance and deepen friendly cooperation, and push for greater progress in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and bilateral all-round cooperation, Qin said.

Majeed said Pakistan regards its relations with China as the most important bilateral relationship and firmly pursues the one-China policy.

Pakistan is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs and constantly consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, Majeed said.

