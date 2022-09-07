China-donated tents for flood victims installed, utilized in SW Pakistan: official

Xinhua) 09:45, September 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Tents donated by China for flood victims in Pakistan have been installed in the country's southwestern Balochistan province, a local official told Xinhua Tuesday night.

Some tents were installed a few days ago in Usta Mohammad area in Jaffarabad district of the province, said Faisal Naseem, director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan.

He said the tents were mostly used by people displaced by floods, and also serving as medical camps and utilized by rescue workers for accommodation.

Naseem added that these tents were urgently needed for relief work in Balochistan as roughly 150,000 displaced people have recently come to the province from the neighboring Sindh province due to severe living conditions there in the wake of floods.

The official said 1,500 tents were recently provided to the PDMA of Balochistan by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

These 1,500 tents were among the 3,000 tents donated by the Chinese government for flood-affected people in Pakistan, Naseem said.

Over 9 million people and 32 districts of Balochistan had been affected by floods and other disasters triggered by heavy rains, and 7,000 people were living in the camps, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

